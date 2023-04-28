CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland police are searching for answers after a man, who had been shot, walked into a downtown gas station looking for help.

Police are trying to figure out who shot the man and where he was shot.

Officials say the 33-year-old victim walked into the BP gas station at Carnegie and East 9th Street just before 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police searched the area for a crime scene, but say they were unable to find one.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

