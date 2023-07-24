PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — A 26-year-old Toledo man was shot and killed on Friday, after what investigators said was a physical altercation in the hallway of a Parma apartment building.

Police arrested the alleged shooter, David Tyler Grant, 25, of Twinsburg, at the scene and later filed a murder charge against Grant in the shooting death of Julius Morgan Sanders, of Toledo.

Officers responded just after 6 p.m. on Friday, July 21, to the shooting scene at the State Hill Manor Apartments along State Road. There, they reportedly found Sanders face-down and unresponsive in a second-floor hallway.

Grant reportedly approached police and identified himself as the shooter. He then dropped his 9-millimeter handgun and was arrested without incident, according to a Monday news release.

David Tyler Grant (Parma Police Department)

Police collected the firearm as well as several shell casings from the scene.

The victim, a Michigan native who had moved to Toledo, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Grant and Sanders knew each other and had been fighting in the hallway before the shooting happened.

Grant’s case is now pending before a Cuyahoga County grand jury. He has posted bond and is no longer in police custody, according to the release.