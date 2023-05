CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 40-year-old man shot at a car wash along Carnegie Avenue on Thursday evening has died.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner on Friday morning identified the victim as 40-year-old David McCray of Brook Park.

Officers who responded Thursday to the Clean Express Auto Wash, 3606 Carnegie Ave., found McCray with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.