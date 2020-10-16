Man shot and killed while walking down the street in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old man.

According to detectives, the victim was shot while he was on or near 7th St SW around 5:15 p.m.

Officers found him in the 2200 block of 5th St. SW.

The man died at the hospital less than an hour later, the medical examiner reports.

The victim has not been identified.

If you have information call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. You can also text your tip to TIPSCO at 274637.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8