CLEVELAND (WJW) – A man has died after being shot while walking in Cleveland Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Cleveland Division of Police, officers responded to the 700 block of Parkwood Drive around 4 p.m., where a victim was found shot.

The 23-year-old man was taken to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead, the release said.

Police said the victim was walking in the area with a woman when a dark-colored vehicle drove by. That is when multiple rounds of shots were fired, shooting the victim.

The vehicle then fled the scene, according to police.

Police ask that anyone with information about this shooting contact investigators at 216-621-1234.

No further information was available.