PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Stark County are investigating a weekend shooting that killed a man.

According to Perry Township Police, Saturday night, at about 8:30 p.m., officers were called to Green Acres Townhouses, 3516 Lincoln Way East, in regards to shots fired.

When police arrived they found 37-year-old Dave Perez inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Perez was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Perry Township Police at (330) 478-5121