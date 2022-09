NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WJW)- The New Franklin Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man on a motorcycle.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, the incident took place Sunday at about 3:30 a.m.

Officials say the victim was shot while riding his motorcycle away from a domestic altercation at a home in the 5400 block of Dailey Road.

The 53-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, there is no word on an arrest.