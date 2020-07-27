Man shot and killed in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– The Canton Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed.

Officers responded to Rem Circle NE, which if off of Sahara Avenue NE, at about 7:45 a.m. Monday. They found a man on the back porch with a gunshot wound to the back, Canton police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim, 25-year-old Isaiah Heard, went to the home because of a domestic situation involving his ex-girlfriend, according to police. He got into a fight with another person at the residence when he was shot, Canton police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144. Anonymous tips can be sent through Tip411.

This is the latest in a series of unrelated homicides in Canton. Last week, a 1-year-old boy was shot and killed while sleeping next to his twin brother on Clarendon Avenue SW.

