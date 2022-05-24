AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A man was shot and killed in Akron late Monday night.

Officers were called to a home on Cole Avenue near South Arlington Street just before midnight. Akron police said they found the victim, 32-year-old Derrick Fischer, was found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said they believe the suspect arrived at the house just minutes before the shooting.

This is the 13th homicide in Akron this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP. Summit County Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 330-434-COPS.