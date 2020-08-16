Man shot and killed at Lake County home, sheriff’s office reports

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident Saturday night that left one man dead.

Deputies arrived at a home on Pinecrest Road in Concord Township around 8 p.m. last night after a shooting was reported at the residence. A man had reportedly called 911 dispatch to say he had just shot another man who also lived in the home following “a disturbance,” the sheriff’s office said.



The 49-year old man who called in the incident, met authorities in the driveway upon their arrival, deputies said. They then entered the home and discovered a 36-year-old male on the floor. The victim had multiple gunshot wounds and did die from those injuries, deputies said.



The suspect was taken to the Lake County Adult Detention facility by deputies.

People with any information regarding the incident are directed to call (440) 350-5620.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: