Man shot and killed at 8-year-old son’s funeral

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting a man in the parking lot of an eastern Iowa funeral home where he was attending the funeral of his 8-year-old son, who died of cancer.

The Quad-City Times says 26-year-old Jeramie Shorter, of Davenport, was shot Saturday morning outside Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport and later died.

Shorter was there to attend the funeral of Jermier Leon Shorter, of St. Paul, Minnesota.

A possible motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately known.

Police later arrested 24-year-old Nuemonei Tre Vonne Laster, of Davenport, who appeared in court Sunday on charges of first-degree murder, eluding and weapons counts.

He is being held on a $300,000 cash bond.

