CLEVELAND (WJW) — A verbal altercation outside a Clifton Boulevard bar led to a fatal shooting in a nearby parking lot.

Police officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 1 a.m. Wednesday near the Starbucks at 11623 Clifton Blvd., according to a news release.

Officers found the 34-year-old victim on the ground with gunshot wounds, while Lakewood police officers were rendering aid. The man was later taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation found the victim and his girlfriend had been at the Tick Tock Tavern across the street, where they got into a “verbal altercation.” The victim and his girlfriend left and parked in the Starbucks parking lot.

Shooting at Clifton Boulevard and West 116th Street (WJW)

The parties began arguing again outside, and another man started shooting. Bullets struck the man’s neck and his vehicle. Another vehicle unrelated to the altercation was also hit by gunfire. The woman inside that care was not injured.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME (216-252-7463). A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.