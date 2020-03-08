Man severely burned while trying to extinguish kitchen fire in Euclid, firefighters say

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — A 28-year-old man is recovering at the hospital after suffering severe burns to his body while trying to escape from a fire.

According to the Euclid Fire Department, it happened at the Indian Hills Apartments off Euclid Avenue around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke in the hallway and a kitchen on fire in one of the units.

The department says the resident had tried to put out the fire and wound up getting second and third degree burns to 34% of his body.

Unattended cooking was determined to be the cause.