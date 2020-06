AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron homicide detectives are investigating the death of 59-year-old Gregory Brewster.

According to a press release, officers responded to a call of a cardiac arrest around 7 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Manchester Rd. behind a business.

Police say the victim was set on fire and sustained a blunt force head injury.

If you have information, call Akron police at (330) 330-375-2490.

