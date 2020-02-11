Man sentenced to 14 years in prison for Cleveland July 4th terror plot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - A Maple Heights man who pleaded guilty in a terror plot targeting Cleveland was sentenced to 14 years in prison Tuesday.

Demetrius Nathanial Pitts was sentenced 14 years of imprisonment and lifetime supervised release for attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, as well as five years of imprisonment each for threats against the president of the United States and threats against family members of the president. All three terms of imprisonment will be served concurrently

Pitts pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, threats against the President of the United States and threats against family members of the President of the United States.

Pitts discussed an attack on the Fourth of July when he met with an undercover agent posing as a member Al Qaeda in 2018, according to the Department of Justice.

41.49932 -81.694361