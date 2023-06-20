CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A man is in critical condition after being pinned by steel at the TimkenSteel Faircrest Plant in Perry Township Tuesday morning.

According to Perry Township Police Chief Larry Sedlock, a call came in around 8:13 a.m. about a man who was pinned down at the plant on 511 Faircrest Street Southwest in Perry Twp.

According to Sedlock, the man was on a scissor lift and working over his head when the steel came down on top of him and pinned him down. Police said the man did not fall.

According to police, the man was in critical condition when they arrived. He was taken to Aultman Hospital.

The man’s condition is unknown and no further details were made available.

In July of 2022, a TimkenSteel Faircrest Steel Plant employee died following an explosion. Two others were injured in that incident.