CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A 53-year-old man is in serious condition with burns after a fire broke out in a Cleveland high-rise apartment.

According to medics, the man was rushed to a nearby hospital after calls for help came in shortly before 1 a.m. on Friday.

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

The fire was contained to one unit in the Morning Star Tower apartments, located at 10600 St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland, however, officials say smoke spread to several floors.

Fire crews worked for more than an hour to clear the smoke and clean up the water.