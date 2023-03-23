CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Two suspects have been arrested after a man was seriously injured during a shooting in Canton Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. on the 800 block of Rowland Avenue N.E., according to a press release from the Canton Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, later identified as 36-year-old Melvin Stevenson, laying in a gravel driveway unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds to the head and body, the release said.

According to the release, The Canton Fire Department took Stevenson to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Detectives used the police department’s camera system to find the identity and location of the suspects, 29-year-old Errol Frank and 29-year-old Tricia Stevenson-Frank, according to the release.

Both suspects were arrested in relation to this case. Frank is charged with attempting to commit murder. Stevenson-Frank is charged with obstructing justice, the release said.

A search warrant was also served at the Frank’s home on the 1900 block of Morris Ave. N.E., according to the release.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144.