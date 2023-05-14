MARION COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A man is seriously injured after his vehicle crashed into a house and tree before flipping over in Marion County Saturday evening.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7:51 p.m. on State Route 95 in Montgomery Township.

Johnny Arthur II, 32, was driving a 2016 Subaru WRX westbound on State Route 95.

According to witnesses, a black BMW was passing the Subaru as an eastbound vehicle approached. That is when the BMW swerved into the westbound lane, causing Arthur to go off the right side of the road, according to the release.

Arthur’s vehicle hit an embankment and a house before it flipped over and then hit a parked vehicle and a tree. During the crash, Arthur was ejected from the Subaru, the release said.

According to the release, the black BMW did not remain at the scene.

Arthur was taken to Marion General Hospital. He was later taken by CareFlight to Grant Medical Center in Columbus for further treatment, according to the release.

According to the release, investigations show the BMW and Subaru did make contact during the crash.

OSHP asks that anyone with information about this crash call the Ohio State Highway Patrol at (740) 383-2181.

This crash remains under investigation.