LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A man is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Lorain County early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 6:10 a.m. on State Route 113 near State Route 58 in Amherst Township, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A 2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide was heading east on SR-113 when it hit a curb and ran off the right side of the road. The motorcycle then continued through the grass and hit a business sign, according to the release.

The Harley Davidson was being driven by 33-year-old Cody Mellen, who was found next to the motorcycle.

Mellen was taken to Mercy Hospital and later transferred to Cleveland Metro Hospital, the release said.

Mellen was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.