Man seriously injured after being shot near Cleveland Greyhound Bus Station

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man was shot near a Greyhound Bus Station in Cleveland early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Chester Avenue at around 2 a.m.

At the time of the shooting, Cleveland police were searching the area for evidence.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known. There is no word yet on any arrests.