Man seriously hurt while trying to make incendiary device in Stark County, deputies say

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man hurt himself while trying to make an incendiary device.

According to a press release, deputies responded to the 1600 block of Broadway Avenue NE for reports of an explosion on Saturday night.

Upon arrival, they found 41-year-old William McCullough, who had seriously injured himself while crafting the device using smokeless gun powder.

He was life-flighted to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Osnaburg Township Fire Department.