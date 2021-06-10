Man sentenced to prison time for series of Akron break-ins

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A man was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday for a series of break-ins in Akron.

William Harrell, 34, of Akron, pleaded guilty to six counts of breaking and entering last month.

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said he’s responsible for the following crimes:

July 30, 2019, Baho Convenience Store on West Market Street: Officers found the front door shattered and followed a blood trail to Harrell. He ripped the store’s register out and stole cartons of cigarettes.

Sept. 8, 2019, home on Crosby Street: Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person and found Harrell inside the vacant home.

Sept. 29, 2019, same home on Crosby Street: Officers found Harrell pushing a dryer on a cart down the street. Witnesses said it was stolen from the house.

April 24, 2020, Vintage Goat on West Market Street: The owner reported someone broke a window, and stolen the register and $1,300 cash. Surveillance video showed Harrell in the store.

April 29, 2020, Chez Del Interiors on West Exchange Street: The owner told police television was stolen. Officers found blood on the front desk that matched Harrell.

May 1, 2020: Sackmann Stamp and Stencil on West Exchange Street: The owner said the officers were ransacked during a break-in. DNA matched Harrell.