Man sentenced to prison for violently attacking women in Akron, prosecutor calls him evil

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An Akron man will spend the next 37 years in prison for committing several crimes, including rape, abduction and robbery.

According to a press release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh’s office, Diquan Hall, 27, violently attacked three women in October of 2019. In one of the cases, he beat the victim then took her at gunpoint into a wooded area and raped her. He also stole her ID and cellphone.

“Diquan Hall is an evil person who terrorized his victims and left many in Akron’s Kenmore neighborhood living in fear. He deserves to spend every day of his 37-year sentence locked up,” said Walsh. “The victims showed tremendous strength after enduring so much. My hope is this sentence brings justice to them.”

Hall was also designated a Tier III sex offender. Once he is released from prison, he will have to register with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life.