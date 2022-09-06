CLEVELAND (WJW) – A man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for raping three young girls in Cleveland.

Investigators say 37-year-old Tyrone Hughley raped three sisters, ages 10, 12 and 13, in their Cleveland home between June 2020 and August 2021.

According to investigators, their grandmother took the 10-year-old to the doctor after noticing her stomach getting larger. They found out that she was pregnant.

They determined that the 12-year-old was also pregnant a few months later.

DNA tests matched with Hughley, who was arrested on Nov. 17, 2021.

Hughley pleaded guilty to three counts of rape on Tuesday. He will be eligible for parole after 60 years and will be listed as a Tier III Sex Offender.

“Few crimes reach the level of depravity as the ones committed by Tyrone Hughley. He sexually assaulted three siblings and impregnated a 10-year-old and a 12-year-old,” said Prosecutor O’Malley. “He has earned every day of his minimum 60-year sentence. I pray this family and these girls heal from this unimaginable trauma.”