Man sentenced to prison for illegally smuggling firearms to Middle East

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP/WJW) — Federal prosecutors say an Oklahoma man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for illegally smuggling firearms to the Middle East to help fight the Islamic State.

Randy Lew Williams pleaded guilty last year to violating the Arms Export Control Act, making a false statement to a firearms dealer and possession of an unregistered firearm.

According to the Department of Justice, the shipment contained multiple Glock pistols and firearms parts. The package was intended for a recipient located in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq.

Williams reportedly received approximately $12,761.00 in wire transfers from Sweden between January 2018 and October 2018.

He did not have a Federal Firearms License from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives or authority from the Department of Defense to export defense articles outside of the U.S.

His sentenced handed down Wednesday also includes two years of supervised release on each count after his prison time ends.

Court records show that United Arab Emirates authorities confiscated a package on Dec. 19, 2018, that contained pistols and firearms parts. Records show that Williams, of Edmond, sent the package from Oklahoma City to Iraq.