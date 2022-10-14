CLEVELAND (WJW) – A man was sentenced to life in prison for killing a woman, two children and another man in Cleveland’s Slavic Village in 2019.

Armond Johnson, 29, was sentenced to four consecutive life in prison terms without eligibility for parole.

He shot a mother, Takeyra Collins, near East 63rd St. and Fleet Ave. on July 18, 2019. Investigators say he killed the 25-year-old mother, then set the house on fire and ran from the scene.

The woman’s children, ages 6 and 2, were inside the home when it was set on fire. Both children died. Police say Johnson killed another man who lived in the area.

Cleveland police arrested him the next day.

Johnson was found guilty of 14 counts of murder, three counts of arson, two counts of endangering children, one count of kidnapping and one count of tampering with evidence.

He had been eligible for the death penalty.

“The murders committed by Armond Johnson were among the most violent, despicable crimes I have seen in my six years as County Prosecutor. My prayers remain with the victims and their families,” said Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.