Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of East Cleveland mom, fashion model

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — One of the two men charged with killing an East Cleveland woman last October was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Last month, Curtis Gatheright, who is 22, had pleaded guilty to the following charges: aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault, after he and 21-year-old Daylonta Jones, both of Cleveland, were accused of shooting and killing Shalaymiah Moore on Lake Shore Boulevard in Euclid.

Photo courtesy Euclid Police Department

The prosecutor’s office said Gatheright’s first opportunity for parole is after 28 years of his sentence.

The evening of the murder, the two men reportedly came upon Moore’s parked car, where she and a friend were talking inside and attempted to rob them. When she attempted to drive off, shots were fired and Moore, a mom and fashion model, succumbed to her injuries.

“This is just another example of the senseless violence that is seen to often in this community,” prosecutor Michael O’Malley said. “This individual was employed and decided to go out and commit a robbery resulting in murder on his break. He will pay for that stupid decision for the rest of his life.”

Jones is set to be sentenced on Sept. 29.