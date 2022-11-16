CLEVELAND (WJW) – A man was sentenced to life in prison for killing three people in Cleveland three years ago.

On Wednesday, 28-year-old Kielonte Harris was handed three consecutive life sentences without eligibility for parole.

According to investigators, Harris shot 36-year-old April Magana in the head inside an apartment near Lorain Avenue and West 78th on Nov. 2, 2019.

He then shot two other victims, 31-year-old Joseph Meeks III and 26-year-old Muriel Tursivio, outside the apartment before leaving the scene.

Magana and Meeks were pronounced dead at the scene, while Tursivio later died in the hospital.

Harris was arrested later that day.

He was found guilty nearly two weeks ago to six counts of aggravated murder, three counts of murder, one count of aggravated burglary, one count of aggravated robbery, one count of kidnapping, three counts of felonious assault and two counts of having weapons while under disability.