**Watch our past report on this case in the video, above**

MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW) – A man from Massillon, Ohio, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for kidnapping a 5-year-old child and possessing child pornography.

Jonathan L. Stinnett, 37, was the boyfriend of the child’s babysitter and took the child during an outing with his girlfriend and the child in Massillon on November 11, 2021, according to court documents.

Stinnett left Massillon with the child in his vehicle, disabled his phone, and avoided attempts by his girlfriend and law enforcement to contact him. The case was the subject of an Amber Alert

More than 24 hours later, Stinnett and the child were found asleep in Stinnett’s vehicle by Sheriff’s deputies in McLean County, Illinois.

Jonathan Lee Stinnett (Courtesy: Stark County Jail)

Jonathon Lee Stinnett seen at a store in Knox County, Ohio.

Jonathon Lee Stinnett seen at a store in Knox County, Ohio.

Jonathon Lee Stinnett seen at a store in Knox County, Ohio.

Courtesy: Jackson Township Police Department

Stinnett was arrested, and the child was returned to her family. Stinnett admitted taking the child without her mother’s knowledge or consent and possessing and viewing approximately 229 images of child pornography.

Once released from prison, Stinnett will be under court supervision for life.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Jackson Township Police Department, and the McLean County Sheriff’s Office.