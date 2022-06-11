TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A man acquitted last month on grounds of self-defense in the shooting death of a University of Toledo football player after a fight at a Toledo pizza restaurant nearly two years ago has been sentenced to nine to 12 years for three extra shots he fired.

The Toledo Blade reports that jurors acquitted 26-year-old Michael Mitchell of murder and felonious assault in the death of 22-year-old Jahneil Douglas.

But jurors convicted Mitchell of another count of felonious assault for firing what Mitchell said were “warning shots” at the fleeing Douglas and at least two pedestrians.

Mitchell called himself “100 percent” remorseful.