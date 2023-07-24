RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) – Portage County Common Pleas Judge Becky Doherty sentenced 20-year-old Timothy Brind to two years in prison on Monday for leaving the scene of a crash in which a Kent State student was killed last August.

Colin Pho was riding an electric scooter near the intersection of Summit Road and State Rt. 261, south of the Kent State University campus, after 9:30 p.m. when he may have veered into the path of Brind’s vehicle.

Pho suffered serious injuries and hours later died at a Cleveland hospital where he was flown by Life Flight.

Brind left the scene and afterwards took measures to conceal what he had done.

He earlier pleaded guilty to a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident, for which he could have been sentenced to three years in prison.

“My condolences to this family. I am sorry for being a part of this tragic accident. I never saw myself in a spot to be in this position,” Brind told the court prior to his sentencing.

“I’m sorry. I don’t know what to say because the thoughts have all entered my mind. I thought about how I could have prevented it, why it happened. I couldn’t even do anything to stop it and when I did, it just made it worse,” he added.

“The reason I didn’t stop, I have no idea. I was scared. I didn’t know what would happen.” said Brind.

His statement followed those of family members of the victim.

“He was a loving son, an incredible older brother, a dedicated student and my life partner,” said Christy Bilheimer “Colin had a blindingly bright future ahead of him. There’s never a day that passes when I don’t dwell on our memories together or imagine what could have been for us both.”

Bilheimer was followed by Pho’s younger brother and their parents.

“They say there are five stages of grief and I feel as though I have cycled through every single one of them over and over again for the past 11 months,” said Aiden Pho.

“The grief and sadness of losing my only son is indescribable,” said Colin’s father Jonathan. “Parents say you cannot imagine losing a child. Well, this loss is excruciating and heartbreaking.”

“I was there when my son was born and I was there when he died in the ICU. The image of him lying there, all these tubes, the neck brace and the nurses and doctors trying to save him is an image burned indelibly in my mind,” he added.

Pho’s mother recalled getting a phone call late at night, telling her that her son was at the hospital and another that she and her husband needed to hurry.

She told the court that she asked the doctors and nurses to tell Colin they were on their way and to hold on until they got there.

“As I sat next to my son’s head and stroked his hair and talked to him for the final time to no responses, my world froze in time,” said Debra.

“Today I want to thank you, your honor, for letting me have a chance to take all of it and put it out, and it is now yours, it is now Timothy’s pain and Timothy’s anguish ” said Debra, turning and gesturing toward Brind.

Doherty acknowledged that the circumstances of the crash itself, according to an Ohio Highway Patrol reconstruction of the incident, may not have been entirely Brind’s fault.

However, she questioned how the outcome might have been very different had Brind decided to stay with Pho after he was hit and immediately called for help.

“Your efforts to not be identified as a part of this are very disturbing and there, again, are consequences to that behavior,” said Doherty.

“You can do something positive with this situation and your life,” she exclaimed in passing sentence. “There are so many lessons to be learned from this tragedy and my hope is that you cannot let this end your life, but honestly for Colin’s sake, that you do something positive with your life and I expect that you will do that.”

Afterward, Pho’s father said he wanted the court to give Brind the maximum sentence.

“24 months extinguish a life, it’s too little,” said Jonathan.

Colin’s mother, however, said she was accepting of the sentence.

“The goal was never to ruin his life, to imprison him for life. We understand, but I think personally I’m ok with the sentence,” said Debra.