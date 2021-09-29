Man sentenced in DUI crash that killed unborn baby in Richmond Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office announced Wednesday that a man charged in a deadly DUI crash had been sentenced.

Patrick Johnson, 51, was sentenced to 15 to 20.5 years for the July 2020 crash.

According to prosecutors, Johnson went left of center and hit a driver head-on in July 2020.

The woman driving the other car was 36 weeks pregnant.

Doctors saved the woman’s life but were unable to save her unborn child.

“This individual made the irresponsible choice to drive under the influence, severely injuring the mother which resulted in the death of her child,” said Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “Hopefully, this sentence provides some semblance of peace to the victim and her family.”

Johnson pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and driving under the influence.

The Ohio Department of Corrections will review Johnson’s case and behavior after 15 years to decide whether he should be released.