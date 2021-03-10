Man sentenced in deadly Akron tanker crash

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A 20-year-old who was charged in connection with a deadly tanker crash that happened on Route 8 in August was sentenced Wednesday.

Christopher Lonkart, according to police, swerved to miss some debris in the road and rear-ended a car driven by 18-year-old Jared Marcum of North Canton.

The force pushed Marcum’s car into the back of a tanker, eventually causing an explosion.

Marcum was killed.

Lonkart was sentenced to one year probation, 90 days of house arrest, and 60 hours of community service.

He’ll also have his driver’s license suspended for two years.

