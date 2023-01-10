“Peak-season pricing” will be in effect from Oct. 2, 2022 to Jan. 22, 2023, USPS says. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to his involvement in the aggravated robberies of two United States Postal Service mail carriers in Cleveland on August 17.

Isaiah Taylor has been sentenced to a six-year and six-month prison term, according to The United States Postal Inspection Service.

“This sentencing should serve as a notice to would-be criminals that the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and our law enforcement partners do not take attacks on postal employees lightly, and will not rest until those committing these attacks on our brave postal employees are behind bars,” said Inspector in Charge Lesley Allison. “The well-coordinated effort in this case between the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Cleveland Heights Police Department is an example of our unwavering commitment to ensure the safety and well-being of Postal Service employees.”

The USPIS is asking communities to help support and protect mail carriers by reporting and suspicious activity by calling USPIS at 877-876-2455.