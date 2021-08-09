Man sentenced in Akron officer-involved shooting incident

**Related Video Above: 2020 press conference regarding incident.**

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A man who was shot by Akron police during a failed traffic stop incident in January 2020, was sentenced Monday.

Elijah Cade, who was 19-years-old at the time of the shooting, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison, along with a driver’s license suspension of seven years, by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Christine Croce.

Elijah Cade (Photo courtesy: Akron police)

The sentencing came from two different cases, according to the court, regarding a failure to comply and a community control violation.

Police said they tried to pull over Cade on Jan. 7, 2020, as his car did not have a license plate. Instead, Cade gave chase, and police said they stopped following him at speeds of 90 miles per hour after about a minute. Police then found Cade crashed into a utility pole at Kenmore Boulevard and Manchester Road, where he was slumped over his steering wheel with the air bags deployed.

Cade reportedly ran away from the police when they asked him to raise his hands and get out of the vehicle. Police said they reportedly heard Cade say: “Where’s my gun at?”

Cade reportedly turned to the three officers, about 50 feet away from them, and put his hands near his waist, which police reportedly saw as a threat. Cade was shot twice by police.

After Cade was taken to the hospital for his critical injuries, police said they found Cade did not have a weapon.

Cade’s parents, Fred and Helena, released the following statement in February 2020:

“After a month of review and edit the Akron Police have released a PORTION of the video

involving our teenage son. Our teenage son was unresponsive after the crash and airbag

deploy. Elijah attempted to pull his pants up then he was shot. We still have no answers why a

minor traffic violation required a high speed chase and ended in another unarmed young man

being shot by the police. Traffic violations should not result in gunshots.”