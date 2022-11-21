AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The man accused of yelling racial slurs and punching a woman back in February was sentenced on Monday.

Andrew Walls, 27, of Kent, was sentenced to 180 days in the Summit County jail and probation for two years.

Walls was charged with misdemeanor counts of assault and possessing a firearm while intoxicated. He pled no contest in October.

Walls can be seen on video yelling racial slurs and punching Cameron Morgan, a 23-year-old Black woman, in the face and assaulting a second person outside a bar in Akron’s Highland Square on Feb. 28.