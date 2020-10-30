Man sentenced for Willoughby Hills hit-and-run that injured woman walking dog

(Watch previous coverage of this story in the video player above)

WILLOUGHY HILLS, Ohio (WJW)– The driver who hit a woman while she was walking her dog in Willoughby Hills was sentenced on Thursday.

Vincent Loparo, of Wickliffe, pleaded guilty to vehicular assault. The charge of failing to stop after an accident was dropped. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison and must pay about $40,000 in restitution, according to Lake County Common Pleas Court officials. His license is also suspended for five years.

The 64-year-old victim was walking on Orchard Drive in Willoughby Hills on Dec. 19 when she was hit and left unconscious on the side of the road. As she was loaded into a medical helicopter, she asked authorities to help find her dog. Firefighters, the Lake County drone team and volunteers searched for the Malamute, who was eventually lured home.

The woman suffered broken ribs, a shattered pelvis and several internal injuries.

“His reckless and intentionally disregard for my life and well being has left me with severe emotional trauma, life altering injuries, and a ton of medical bills. He has shown by his actions that he had a total and complete disregard for the rights and safety of others. I believe we can not tolerate this behavior in a civilized society,” the victim told FOX 8.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: