Man sentenced for three separate Cleveland shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- A 20-year-old Cleveland man convicted of more than two dozen charges was sentenced to 31 years in prison.

James Tomlinson was sentenced during a brief hearing Wednesday in the courtroom of Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Maureen Clancy.

Prosecutors said Tomlinson’s gun linked him to several different shootings that took place in 2018.

“It’s unusual that we find one weapon that’s used in three separate shootings over a six-month period,” said assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Ryan Bokoch. “That weapons tells the story of the type of person that’s been holding it and pulling that trigger.”

The FOX 8 I-Team obtained video showing one shooting, where you could hear several gunshots and then a person saying they had been shot.

Despite the video and evidence presented by prosecutors during his trial, Tomlinson told the judge he is not guilty.

“I’m innocent,” Tomlinson said.

But prosecutors said Cleveland Police Detectives Donald Kopchak and Kevin Warnock were able to prove Tomlinson committed the crimes.

“Mr. Tomlinson has been wreaking havoc in the city of Cleveland for years,” Kopchak said. “This is not something that happened in a few days. This was over several months where he was trying to kill somebody.”

Tomlinson said he plans to appeal.