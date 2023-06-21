WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — A Brunswick man accused of surreptitiously recording women who were trying on clothes in a store’s dressing room at Crocker Park has been ordered by a judge to not return to the shopping area, once released from jail.

Cory McKinley, 34, of Brunswick, was sentenced on two counts of voyeurism after he was seen acting suspiciously at the Nordstrom Rack along Detroit Road in Crocker Park, on Aug. 27, 2022, according to a news release from Westlake Police Department.

A woman told police she saw McKinley holding his cell phone underneath her dressing room’s dividing wall, to take photos or video of her.

McKinley at first denied being at the store, then changed his story, saying he was there to use the restroom, police said. Officers seized his cell phone and what they found — along with witness interviews — led them to file two counts of voyeurism.

On Wednesday, McKinley apologized in court to the victims.

“I would like to apologize to the victims, for treating them as objects. No one should have to go through that,” said McKinley.

A judge sentenced McKinley to pay a total of $500 in fines and serve 360 days in jail, 180 days for each charge. McKinley was also ordered to two years of community control upon his release.

Captain Vogel said investigators found about 50 videos of other women on McKinley’s phone.