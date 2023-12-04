CLEVELAND (WJW) – Victims of a violent pizza shop robbery caught on camera are now getting some justice. One of two suspects admitted his role in the crime and learned his punishment.

Terrance Trawick was sentenced to the next 20 to 25 years behind bars.

On June 15, two men walked into Broadway Pizza in Slavic Village just after midnight. They first pretended to place an order, but then the encounter turned violent.

Terrance Trawick, 37, pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Monday to several felony counts, including aggravated robbery.

“I’m glad it wasn’t no five years or nothing like that because that was a violent act,” said victim Tammy Irwin during a phone interview.

Irwin was behind the counter that night. She was able to speak with us by phone after learning about the plea and sentence.

“The Trawick guy, that’s the guy that snatched me by my hair and put the gun to my head and told me he was going to shoot me. If anybody moved, he’s the one that shot at the boss. When she went to run, he shot at her and they kept telling the other guy to shoot me,” said Irwin.

About six weeks after the robbery, U.S. Marshals found Trawick at a house, about a mile away from the pizza shop.

Tammy says she still works there and thinks about the crime nearly every day.

“Customers bring it up all the time. When people come in there acting kind of weird, I always think they’re up to something,” she said.

Tammy also says she is relieved that she won’t have to testify at a trial for Trawick, being forced to relive the nightmare that still doesn’t go away.

“Working right there in that area where they live, you go to testify and you don’t know if somebody’s going to pop up at your job,” said Irwin.

Although Tammy supports the sentence Trawick received, his co-defendant David Humphries did not enter a plea.

His trial is set for later next month.

“I hope he gets the same amount,” she said.

Humphries’ trial is set for Jan. 8. His next court appearance is scheduled for next Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Trawick’s minimum sentence is 20 years with an indefinite maximum sentence of 25 years due to gun specifications. He can file for judicial release after serving 18 years.