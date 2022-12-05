CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man who got into two separate shootouts with police officers after robbing a Starbucks in North Olmsted earlier this year is headed to prison.

Dominique Hullum, 31, of Cleveland, held up the coffee shop along Lorain Road with a gun on the morning of March 21.

Dominique Hullum (Photo Credit: North Olmsted Police Department)

The shop was right across the street from the police department, and officers who responded in seconds found him fleeing with bags of cash, FOX 8 reported. Hullum fired at officers, then got into a getaway car. He led police on a chase that ended in the cul-de-sac of a residential neighborhood. After police pinned Hullum’s car, he started shooting again.

Hullum was struck several times, and ultimately surrendered after a 20-minute standoff.

Hullum late last month took a plea deal, pleading guilty to counts of aggravated robbery, felonious assault against a peace officer, failure to comply with police and drug possession. Prosecutors dismissed his other charges of attempted murder and felonious assault, having firearms under disability, evidence tampering and vandalism.

He also pleaded guilty to felonious assault in an unrelated case.

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Shannon Gallagher on Monday sentenced him to serve 18 to 20 years in prison on all those charges.