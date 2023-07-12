Editor’s note: This story corrects the charges that Morris faced prior to his sentencing. We regret the error.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Plain City man accused of leading police on a chase at speeds of over 100 miles per hour while also threatening to eat his wife’s liver was sentenced Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to just short of five years in prison.

Judge Maureen Sweeney adopted a sentencing recommendation by the attorneys in the case of Andrew Morris, 54, and sentenced him to four years and 11 months in prison on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer; a third-degree felony with a one-year firearm specification; obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; and two first-degree misdemeanors of inducing panic and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Morris, who was free on bond until Tuesday, pleaded guilty to the charges May 1. Although he was charged with Austintown police with attempted murder, a grand jury refused to indict him on that charge.

He was also given credit for 85 days served in the county jail before he managed to post bond.

The charges stem from a July 6, 2022, arrest by Austintown police who were responding to a man who had a gun around his neck and was threatening suicide by cop. Reports said he also threatened to cut out his wife’s liver and “eat it while she dies.”

Police tried to pull over a car Morris was driving on state Route 46 near 76 Drive, but he refused to stop and led them on a chase to the state Route 11 exit in Columbiana at speeds of up to 105 miles per hour, reports said. Officers used stop sticks to bring the chase to a halt.

Reports said Morris smelled like alcohol, and five guns, knives and ammunition were found in his car.