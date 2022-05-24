CLEVELAND (WJW)– The man convicted in a high-speed chase that injured a Madison Township police officer learned his fate on Tuesday.

Dennis E. Dranse, 42, was sentenced to 21 years in prison, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said. In April, a jury found him guilty of attempted aggravated murder, felonious assault, failure to comply and more.

The incident started in Parma on July 16, 2021. Parma police said they were attempting a traffic stop when suspects in the vehicle fired shots. Parma officers did not return gunfire.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tried to stop the car by putting down tire deflation spikes on state Route 44. Then, the Madison Township officer was hurt while putting more spikes on Intestate 90.

Dranse and a second suspect bailed from the vehicle and ran into a wooded area, where they were arrested.