AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A man convicted of kidnapping and rape was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.

Antwane Foster

Antwane Foster, 35, of Akron, must serve 30 years of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

A Summit County jury found Foster guilty in June. He was convicted of the following charges.

Rape – a Felony of the 1 st Degree

Degree Aggravated Burglary – a Felony of the 1 st Degree

Degree Two counts of Kidnapping – Felonies of the 1 st Degree with Sexual Motivation Specifications

Degree with Sexual Motivation Specifications Gross Sexual Imposition – a Felony of the 4th Degree

The judge designated Foster a Tier III sex offender, meaning if he is released from prison, he will be required to register with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life.

He was also found guilty of the sexually violent predator specification.

“Antwane Foster is a violent, sexual predator and is a danger to the community. He deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison,” said Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. “I hope today is part of the ongoing healing process for the survivor. Her inner strength is an inspiration.”

In July of 2020, Foster broke into the victim’s home where he strangled and sexually assaulted her. Foster did not know the victim.

Foster has eight prior convictions for public indecency.