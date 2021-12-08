Man sentenced for attempted attack on Cuyahoga Falls High School

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW)– A man was sentenced to five years in prison for trying to attack Cuyahoga Falls High School and threatening an elementary school in Kansas.

Allen Martin Kenna, 20, of Cuyahoga Falls, previously pleaded guilty to attempted use of an explosive device and interstate communication of threats.

Cuyahoga Falls police said officers were called to the high school on Jan. 6, 2020 when maintenance personnel spotted the suspect walking around after hours. He appeared to be taking photos with a cell phone then fled the scene. Police tracked him down and found he previously threatened the school. Kenna was 18 at the time and not a student at the school.

“This defendant openly threatened to attack children while they attended classes at a local high

school,” said U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan, in a news release on Wednesday. “That he also engaged in reconnaissance efforts to prepare for such an attack and possessed the components, including ammunition, to construct the improvised explosive device he intended to use, demonstrates how very real this threat was for the children he targeted.”

The U.S. Department of Justice said his internet search history contained phrases like active shooters, timed explosives and “ISIS time bomb.”

Investigators also said Kenna called Lee Elementary School in Manhattan, Kansas in November 2019 and claimed to be an active shooting inside the building. The Riley County Sheriff’s Office responded and spoke with Kenna for several hours before the SWAT team entered and found it was a hoax. He discussed his role in the threats in journal entries on his laptop.