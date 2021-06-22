Man sentenced for attacking four women on Cleveland’s west side

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The man accused of attacking four women, including two in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood, was sentenced to prison time on Tuesday.

Kevin Ballard, 28, was sentenced to 17 to 20 and a half years in prison for a string of assaults on Oct. 3, 2020.

“This sexual predator, who had only been out of prison for barely a week, attacked three women within twelve minutes of each other before assaulting a fourth woman five hours later,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, in a news release. “He will rightfully spend the next two decades in a prison cell.”

Ballard sexually assaulted a 27-year-old woman near Tremont and Jefferson avenues while she was walking home from a coffee shop, prosecutors said. The woman threw coffee at him and was able to escape.

Minutes later, he forced his way inside the home of a 32-year-old near Starkweather Avenue and West 10th Street. According to prosecutors, he strangled her before trying to steal her purse and fleeing.

Then, Ballard sexually assaulted a 25-year-old woman on West 31st Street. Five hours later, he sexually assaulted a 31-year-old woman at the Target on West 117th Street.

He was arrested on Nov. 3. Investigators used DNA and surveillance video, as well as a license plate number that a victim wrote down, to identify him.

Ballard pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition, two counts of kidnapping and one count of aggravated burglary. He will be classified as a Tier III sexual offender.