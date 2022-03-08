Man sentenced for attack on Barberton flower shop worker

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– An Akron man was sentenced to prison time for brutally attacking an employee at a Barberton flower shop.

Timothy Williams, 32, pleaded guilty to attempted rape, kidnapping and aggravated robbery for the June 2021 assault.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Alison McCarty sentenced him to 20 to 25 and a half years. McCarty also designated Williams a Tier III sex offender. He’ll have to register with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life, if he’s released from prison.

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said Williams held the victim at knifepoint and assaulted her. The woman’s hands and mouth were bound with tape, according to police. When another employee walked in, Williams ran off and was arrested a short time later.

“There is no doubt if my driver didn’t come back when she did and it was by the grace of God because she wasn’t expected back, I may not be here now or I would be beaten so badly, I can’t imagine,” the woman told FOX 8 News in June.

Williams was already a registered sex offender at the time of the attack. He was convicted in 2011.

“This was a horrible, brutal assault. Williams is a violent person and will spend a significant amount of time in prison for this heinous act,” said Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. “I am so very proud of the survivor of this attack. Although she continues to deal with the trauma from what happened, she is strong and I know she will overcome what she has gone through.”