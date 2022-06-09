AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A Stow man learned his fate on Thursday for a 2020 murder.

A jury convicted Terrian Wray, 22, guilty for aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault in the death of Dee’Arius Reese. Summit County Judge Alison McCarty sentenced him to life in prison without parole.

Wray shot Reese several times in the walkway leading to a home on McMillan Circle in Akron on Oct. 22, 2020 after an argument, according to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office. A 24-year-old woman was also shot, but survived.

This was the second trial for Wray. A mistrial was declared on Aug. 31, 2021.