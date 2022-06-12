COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of firing at passing vehicles and police along a busy stretch of Interstate 71 in Ohio in March is seeking to use an insanity defense.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that court records indicate that 21-year-old Jonathan Myers changed his not guilty plea Tuesday in Delaware County Common Pleas Court to not guilty by reason of insanity.

Judge David Gormley on Wednesday approved a required evaluation by a mental health professional.

Myers faces 27 criminal counts including attempted aggravated murder in the March 11 gunfire along the highway in Delaware County.